Omani rial to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Tongan paʻangas is currently 5,993 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.118% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 6,147 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 5,985 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 1.968% increase in value.