Omani rial to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Singapore dollars is currently 3,492 today, reflecting a -0.679% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a -0.242% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3,517 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3,492 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.488% decrease in value.