Omani rial to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Swedish kronor is currently 26,728 today, reflecting a -2.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a -1.127% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 27,485 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 26,728 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.199% decrease in value.