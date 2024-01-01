Convert OMR to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 Omani rials to Pakistani rupees

100 omr
72,338.60 pkr

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₨723.4 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:10
How to convert Omani rials to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Pakistani Rupee
1 OMR723,38600 PKR
5 OMR3.616,93000 PKR
10 OMR7.233,86000 PKR
20 OMR14.467,72000 PKR
50 OMR36.169,30000 PKR
100 OMR72.338,60000 PKR
250 OMR180.846,50000 PKR
500 OMR361.693,00000 PKR
1000 OMR723.386,00000 PKR
2000 OMR1.446.772,00000 PKR
5000 OMR3.616.930,00000 PKR
10000 OMR7.233.860,00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Omani Rial
1 PKR0,00138 OMR
5 PKR0,00691 OMR
10 PKR0,01382 OMR
20 PKR0,02765 OMR
50 PKR0,06912 OMR
100 PKR0,13824 OMR
250 PKR0,34560 OMR
500 PKR0,69120 OMR
1000 PKR1,38239 OMR
2000 PKR2,76478 OMR
5000 PKR6,91195 OMR
10000 PKR13,82390 OMR