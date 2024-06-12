Mexican peso to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0,127 today, reflecting a 0.234% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.367% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0,134 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,124 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 2.087% increase in value.