Mexican peso to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 1211.440 today, reflecting a -2.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.361% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 1288.540 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1211.440 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.992% decrease in value.