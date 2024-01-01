Convert MXN to SAR at the real exchange rate

5 Mexican pesos to Saudi riyals

5 mxn
1.01 sar

Mex$1.000 MXN = SR0.2018 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.93151.3757583.59080.7852680.898251.514355.3664
1 EUR1.0735511.4769489.73890.843030.964351.625735.7611
1 CAD0.7268760.677077160.76020.5707930.6529171.100743.90071
1 INR0.0119630.01114340.016458210.00939420.01074580.01811620.0641985

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 MXN0.20183 SAR
5 MXN1.00914 SAR
10 MXN2.01828 SAR
20 MXN4.03656 SAR
50 MXN10.09140 SAR
100 MXN20.18280 SAR
250 MXN50.45700 SAR
500 MXN100.91400 SAR
1000 MXN201.82800 SAR
2000 MXN403.65600 SAR
5000 MXN1009.14000 SAR
10000 MXN2018.28000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Mexican Peso
1 SAR4.95471 MXN
5 SAR24.77355 MXN
10 SAR49.54710 MXN
20 SAR99.09420 MXN
50 SAR247.73550 MXN
100 SAR495.47100 MXN
250 SAR1238.67750 MXN
500 SAR2477.35500 MXN
1000 SAR4954.71000 MXN
2000 SAR9909.42000 MXN
5000 SAR24773.55000 MXN
10000 SAR49547.10000 MXN