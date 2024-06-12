Mexican peso to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Nigerian nairas is currently 81,603 today, reflecting a 0.377% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -2.829% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 85,849 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 79,106 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 2.849% increase in value.