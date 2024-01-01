Convert MXN to MRU at the real exchange rate

5 Mexican pesos to Mauritanian ouguiyas

5 mxn
10.57 mru

Mex$1.000 MXN = UM2.114 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.5860.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7540.8430.9641.6255.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7740.5710.6531.13.902
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MXN2,11429 MRU
5 MXN10,57145 MRU
10 MXN21,14290 MRU
20 MXN42,28580 MRU
50 MXN105,71450 MRU
100 MXN211,42900 MRU
250 MXN528,57250 MRU
500 MXN1.057,14500 MRU
1000 MXN2.114,29000 MRU
2000 MXN4.228,58000 MRU
5000 MXN10.571,45000 MRU
10000 MXN21.142,90000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Mexican Peso
1 MRU0,47297 MXN
5 MRU2,36486 MXN
10 MRU4,72971 MXN
20 MRU9,45942 MXN
50 MRU23,64855 MXN
100 MRU47,29710 MXN
250 MRU118,24275 MXN
500 MRU236,48550 MXN
1000 MRU472,97100 MXN
2000 MRU945,94200 MXN
5000 MRU2.364,85500 MXN
10000 MRU4.729,71000 MXN