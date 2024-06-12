Mexican peso to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Lebanese pounds is currently 4.818,460 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 5.129,750 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 4.818,460 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.