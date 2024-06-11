Mexican peso to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Hungarian forints is currently 19,827 today, reflecting a -1.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -2.141% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 20,626 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 19,687 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.894% decrease in value.