Convert MXN to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 Mexican pesos to Algerian dinars

20 mxn
145.37 dzd

Mex$1.000 MXN = دج7.269 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5990.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7820.8430.9641.6255.763
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7770.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 MXN7,26861 DZD
5 MXN36,34305 DZD
10 MXN72,68610 DZD
20 MXN145,37220 DZD
50 MXN363,43050 DZD
100 MXN726,86100 DZD
250 MXN1.817,15250 DZD
500 MXN3.634,30500 DZD
1000 MXN7.268,61000 DZD
2000 MXN14.537,22000 DZD
5000 MXN36.343,05000 DZD
10000 MXN72.686,10000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 DZD0,13758 MXN
5 DZD0,68789 MXN
10 DZD1,37578 MXN
20 DZD2,75156 MXN
50 DZD6,87890 MXN
100 DZD13,75780 MXN
250 DZD34,39450 MXN
500 DZD68,78900 MXN
1000 DZD137,57800 MXN
2000 DZD275,15600 MXN
5000 DZD687,89000 MXN
10000 DZD1.375,78000 MXN