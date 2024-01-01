10 Mexican pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MXN to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 mxn
285.73 crc

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₡28.57 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6010.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7870.8430.9641.6255.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7760.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 MXN28,57330 CRC
5 MXN142,86650 CRC
10 MXN285,73300 CRC
20 MXN571,46600 CRC
50 MXN1.428,66500 CRC
100 MXN2.857,33000 CRC
250 MXN7.143,32500 CRC
500 MXN14.286,65000 CRC
1000 MXN28.573,30000 CRC
2000 MXN57.146,60000 CRC
5000 MXN142.866,50000 CRC
10000 MXN285.733,00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mexican Peso
1 CRC0,03500 MXN
5 CRC0,17499 MXN
10 CRC0,34998 MXN
20 CRC0,69995 MXN
50 CRC1,74989 MXN
100 CRC3,49977 MXN
250 CRC8,74943 MXN
500 CRC17,49885 MXN
1000 CRC34,99770 MXN
2000 CRC69,99540 MXN
5000 CRC174,98850 MXN
10000 CRC349,97700 MXN