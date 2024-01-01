Convert MXN to BYN at the real exchange rate

1 Mexican peso to Belarusian rubles

1 mxn
0.18 byn

Mex$1.000 MXN = Br0.1766 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6020.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7930.8430.9641.6265.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7750.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Belarusian Ruble
1 MXN0,17662 BYN
5 MXN0,88311 BYN
10 MXN1,76622 BYN
20 MXN3,53244 BYN
50 MXN8,83110 BYN
100 MXN17,66220 BYN
250 MXN44,15550 BYN
500 MXN88,31100 BYN
1000 MXN176,62200 BYN
2000 MXN353,24400 BYN
5000 MXN883,11000 BYN
10000 MXN1.766,22000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Mexican Peso
1 BYN5,66182 MXN
5 BYN28,30910 MXN
10 BYN56,61820 MXN
20 BYN113,23640 MXN
50 BYN283,09100 MXN
100 BYN566,18200 MXN
250 BYN1.415,45500 MXN
500 BYN2.830,91000 MXN
1000 BYN5.661,82000 MXN
2000 BYN11.323,64000 MXN
5000 BYN28.309,10000 MXN
10000 BYN56.618,20000 MXN