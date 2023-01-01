100 Moroccan dirhams to Nigerian nairas

Convert MAD to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 mad
9061.44 ngn

1.00000 MAD = 90.61440 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Nigerian Naira
1 MAD90.61440 NGN
5 MAD453.07200 NGN
10 MAD906.14400 NGN
20 MAD1812.28800 NGN
50 MAD4530.72000 NGN
100 MAD9061.44000 NGN
250 MAD22653.60000 NGN
500 MAD45307.20000 NGN
1000 MAD90614.40000 NGN
2000 MAD181228.80000 NGN
5000 MAD453072.00000 NGN
10000 MAD906144.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Moroccan Dirham
1 NGN0.01104 MAD
5 NGN0.05518 MAD
10 NGN0.11036 MAD
20 NGN0.22072 MAD
50 NGN0.55179 MAD
100 NGN1.10358 MAD
250 NGN2.75895 MAD
500 NGN5.51790 MAD
1000 NGN11.03580 MAD
2000 NGN22.07160 MAD
5000 NGN55.17900 MAD
10000 NGN110.35800 MAD