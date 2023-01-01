amount-spellout.1000 Moroccan dirhams to Mozambican meticals

Convert MAD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1.000 mad
6.465,83 mzn

1.00000 MAD = 6.46583 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 MAD6.46583 MZN
5 MAD32.32915 MZN
10 MAD64.65830 MZN
20 MAD129.31660 MZN
50 MAD323.29150 MZN
100 MAD646.58300 MZN
250 MAD1616.45750 MZN
500 MAD3232.91500 MZN
1000 MAD6465.83000 MZN
2000 MAD12931.66000 MZN
5000 MAD32329.15000 MZN
10000 MAD64658.30000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Moroccan Dirham
1 MZN0.15466 MAD
5 MZN0.77329 MAD
10 MZN1.54659 MAD
20 MZN3.09318 MAD
50 MZN7.73295 MAD
100 MZN15.46590 MAD
250 MZN38.66475 MAD
500 MZN77.32950 MAD
1000 MZN154.65900 MAD
2000 MZN309.31800 MAD
5000 MZN773.29500 MAD
10000 MZN1546.59000 MAD