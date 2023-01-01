2000 Moroccan dirhams to Moldovan leus

Convert MAD to MDL at the real exchange rate

2000 mad
3504.64 mdl

1.00000 MAD = 1.75232 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Moldovan Leu
1 MAD1.75232 MDL
5 MAD8.76160 MDL
10 MAD17.52320 MDL
20 MAD35.04640 MDL
50 MAD87.61600 MDL
100 MAD175.23200 MDL
250 MAD438.08000 MDL
500 MAD876.16000 MDL
1000 MAD1752.32000 MDL
2000 MAD3504.64000 MDL
5000 MAD8761.60000 MDL
10000 MAD17523.20000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Moroccan Dirham
1 MDL0.57067 MAD
5 MDL2.85337 MAD
10 MDL5.70673 MAD
20 MDL11.41346 MAD
50 MDL28.53365 MAD
100 MDL57.06730 MAD
250 MDL142.66825 MAD
500 MDL285.33650 MAD
1000 MDL570.67300 MAD
2000 MDL1141.34600 MAD
5000 MDL2853.36500 MAD
10000 MDL5706.73000 MAD