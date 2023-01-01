10 Moroccan dirhams to Lesotho lotis

Convert MAD to LSL at the real exchange rate

10 mad
18.52 lsl

1.00000 MAD = 1.85203 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 MAD1.85203 LSL
5 MAD9.26015 LSL
10 MAD18.52030 LSL
20 MAD37.04060 LSL
50 MAD92.60150 LSL
100 MAD185.20300 LSL
250 MAD463.00750 LSL
500 MAD926.01500 LSL
1000 MAD1852.03000 LSL
2000 MAD3704.06000 LSL
5000 MAD9260.15000 LSL
10000 MAD18520.30000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Moroccan Dirham
1 LSL0.53995 MAD
5 LSL2.69974 MAD
10 LSL5.39948 MAD
20 LSL10.79896 MAD
50 LSL26.99740 MAD
100 LSL53.99480 MAD
250 LSL134.98700 MAD
500 LSL269.97400 MAD
1000 LSL539.94800 MAD
2000 LSL1079.89600 MAD
5000 LSL2699.74000 MAD
10000 LSL5399.48000 MAD