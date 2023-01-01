250 Moroccan dirhams to Laotian kips

Convert MAD to LAK at the real exchange rate

250 mad
520392.50 lak

1.00000 MAD = 2081.57000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Laotian Kip
1 MAD2081.57000 LAK
5 MAD10407.85000 LAK
10 MAD20815.70000 LAK
20 MAD41631.40000 LAK
50 MAD104078.50000 LAK
100 MAD208157.00000 LAK
250 MAD520392.50000 LAK
500 MAD1040785.00000 LAK
1000 MAD2081570.00000 LAK
2000 MAD4163140.00000 LAK
5000 MAD10407850.00000 LAK
10000 MAD20815700.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Moroccan Dirham
1 LAK0.00048 MAD
5 LAK0.00240 MAD
10 LAK0.00480 MAD
20 LAK0.00961 MAD
50 LAK0.02402 MAD
100 LAK0.04804 MAD
250 LAK0.12010 MAD
500 LAK0.24020 MAD
1000 LAK0.48041 MAD
2000 LAK0.96082 MAD
5000 LAK2.40204 MAD
10000 LAK4.80408 MAD