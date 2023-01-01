20 Moroccan dirhams to Croatian kunas

Convert MAD to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 mad
14,21 hrk

1.00000 MAD = 0.71056 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 MAD0.71056 HRK
5 MAD3.55280 HRK
10 MAD7.10560 HRK
20 MAD14.21120 HRK
50 MAD35.52800 HRK
100 MAD71.05600 HRK
250 MAD177.64000 HRK
500 MAD355.28000 HRK
1000 MAD710.56000 HRK
2000 MAD1421.12000 HRK
5000 MAD3552.80000 HRK
10000 MAD7105.60000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Moroccan Dirham
1 HRK1.40734 MAD
5 HRK7.03670 MAD
10 HRK14.07340 MAD
20 HRK28.14680 MAD
50 HRK70.36700 MAD
100 HRK140.73400 MAD
250 HRK351.83500 MAD
500 HRK703.67000 MAD
1000 HRK1407.34000 MAD
2000 HRK2814.68000 MAD
5000 HRK7036.70000 MAD
10000 HRK14073.40000 MAD