500 Moroccan dirhams to Guinean francs

Convert MAD to GNF at the real exchange rate

500 mad
435131 gnf

1.00000 MAD = 870.26100 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Guinean Franc
1 MAD870.26100 GNF
5 MAD4351.30500 GNF
10 MAD8702.61000 GNF
20 MAD17405.22000 GNF
50 MAD43513.05000 GNF
100 MAD87026.10000 GNF
250 MAD217565.25000 GNF
500 MAD435130.50000 GNF
1000 MAD870261.00000 GNF
2000 MAD1740522.00000 GNF
5000 MAD4351305.00000 GNF
10000 MAD8702610.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 GNF0.00115 MAD
5 GNF0.00575 MAD
10 GNF0.01149 MAD
20 GNF0.02298 MAD
50 GNF0.05745 MAD
100 GNF0.11491 MAD
250 GNF0.28727 MAD
500 GNF0.57454 MAD
1000 GNF1.14908 MAD
2000 GNF2.29816 MAD
5000 GNF5.74540 MAD
10000 GNF11.49080 MAD