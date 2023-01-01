1 Moroccan dirham to Brazilian reais

Convert MAD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.49 brl

1.00000 MAD = 0.49161 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 MAD0.49161 BRL
5 MAD2.45803 BRL
10 MAD4.91605 BRL
20 MAD9.83210 BRL
50 MAD24.58025 BRL
100 MAD49.16050 BRL
250 MAD122.90125 BRL
500 MAD245.80250 BRL
1000 MAD491.60500 BRL
2000 MAD983.21000 BRL
5000 MAD2458.02500 BRL
10000 MAD4916.05000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moroccan Dirham
1 BRL2.03416 MAD
5 BRL10.17080 MAD
10 BRL20.34160 MAD
20 BRL40.68320 MAD
50 BRL101.70800 MAD
100 BRL203.41600 MAD
250 BRL508.54000 MAD
500 BRL1017.08000 MAD
1000 BRL2034.16000 MAD
2000 BRL4068.32000 MAD
5000 BRL10170.80000 MAD
10000 BRL20341.60000 MAD