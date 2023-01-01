1 Moroccan dirham to Bahraini dinars

Convert MAD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.038 bhd

1.00000 MAD = 0.03815 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

plane
phones

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 MAD0.03815 BHD
5 MAD0.19077 BHD
10 MAD0.38154 BHD
20 MAD0.76309 BHD
50 MAD1.90772 BHD
100 MAD3.81543 BHD
250 MAD9.53857 BHD
500 MAD19.07715 BHD
1000 MAD38.15430 BHD
2000 MAD76.30860 BHD
5000 MAD190.77150 BHD
10000 MAD381.54300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BHD26.20930 MAD
5 BHD131.04650 MAD
10 BHD262.09300 MAD
20 BHD524.18600 MAD
50 BHD1310.46500 MAD
100 BHD2620.93000 MAD
250 BHD6552.32500 MAD
500 BHD13104.65000 MAD
1000 BHD26209.30000 MAD
2000 BHD52418.60000 MAD
5000 BHD131046.50000 MAD
10000 BHD262093.00000 MAD