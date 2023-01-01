100 Lesotho lotis to Thai bahts

Convert LSL to THB at the real exchange rate

100 lsl
186.57 thb

1.00000 LSL = 1.86570 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Thai Baht
1 LSL1.86570 THB
5 LSL9.32850 THB
10 LSL18.65700 THB
20 LSL37.31400 THB
50 LSL93.28500 THB
100 LSL186.57000 THB
250 LSL466.42500 THB
500 LSL932.85000 THB
1000 LSL1865.70000 THB
2000 LSL3731.40000 THB
5000 LSL9328.50000 THB
10000 LSL18657.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Lesotho Loti
1 THB0.53599 LSL
5 THB2.67997 LSL
10 THB5.35993 LSL
20 THB10.71986 LSL
50 THB26.79965 LSL
100 THB53.59930 LSL
250 THB133.99825 LSL
500 THB267.99650 LSL
1000 THB535.99300 LSL
2000 THB1071.98600 LSL
5000 THB2679.96500 LSL
10000 THB5359.93000 LSL