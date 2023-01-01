50 Lesotho lotis to Kenyan shillings

Convert LSL to KES at the real exchange rate

50 lsl
426 kes

1.00000 LSL = 8.52515 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Lesotho lotis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kenyan Shilling
1 LSL8.52515 KES
5 LSL42.62575 KES
10 LSL85.25150 KES
20 LSL170.50300 KES
50 LSL426.25750 KES
100 LSL852.51500 KES
250 LSL2131.28750 KES
500 LSL4262.57500 KES
1000 LSL8525.15000 KES
2000 LSL17050.30000 KES
5000 LSL42625.75000 KES
10000 LSL85251.50000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Lesotho Loti
1 KES0.11730 LSL
5 KES0.58650 LSL
10 KES1.17300 LSL
20 KES2.34600 LSL
50 KES5.86500 LSL
100 KES11.73000 LSL
250 KES29.32500 LSL
500 KES58.65000 LSL
1000 KES117.30000 LSL
2000 KES234.60000 LSL
5000 KES586.50000 LSL
10000 KES1173.00000 LSL