500 Lesotho lotis to Jamaican dollars

Convert LSL to JMD at the real exchange rate

500 lsl
4.211,78 jmd

1.00000 LSL = 8.42356 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jamaican Dollar
1 LSL8.42356 JMD
5 LSL42.11780 JMD
10 LSL84.23560 JMD
20 LSL168.47120 JMD
50 LSL421.17800 JMD
100 LSL842.35600 JMD
250 LSL2105.89000 JMD
500 LSL4211.78000 JMD
1000 LSL8423.56000 JMD
2000 LSL16847.12000 JMD
5000 LSL42117.80000 JMD
10000 LSL84235.60000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 JMD0.11872 LSL
5 JMD0.59357 LSL
10 JMD1.18715 LSL
20 JMD2.37430 LSL
50 JMD5.93575 LSL
100 JMD11.87150 LSL
250 JMD29.67875 LSL
500 JMD59.35750 LSL
1000 JMD118.71500 LSL
2000 JMD237.43000 LSL
5000 JMD593.57500 LSL
10000 JMD1187.15000 LSL