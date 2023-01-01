5000 Lesotho lotis to Euros

Convert LSL to EUR at the real exchange rate

5000 lsl
247.57 eur

1.00000 LSL = 0.04951 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Euro
1 LSL0.04951 EUR
5 LSL0.24757 EUR
10 LSL0.49514 EUR
20 LSL0.99028 EUR
50 LSL2.47569 EUR
100 LSL4.95138 EUR
250 LSL12.37845 EUR
500 LSL24.75690 EUR
1000 LSL49.51380 EUR
2000 LSL99.02760 EUR
5000 LSL247.56900 EUR
10000 LSL495.13800 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Lesotho Loti
1 EUR20.19640 LSL
5 EUR100.98200 LSL
10 EUR201.96400 LSL
20 EUR403.92800 LSL
50 EUR1009.82000 LSL
100 EUR2019.64000 LSL
250 EUR5049.10000 LSL
500 EUR10098.20000 LSL
1000 EUR20196.40000 LSL
2000 EUR40392.80000 LSL
5000 EUR100982.00000 LSL
10000 EUR201964.00000 LSL