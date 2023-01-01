500 Liberian dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert LRD to SEK at the real exchange rate

500 lrd
26.77 sek

1.00000 LRD = 0.05354 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.3249518.29880.906050.7854531.319683.21261.58278
1 CAD0.754745113.81090.6838320.5928170.99596262.80431.1946
1 ZAR0.05464850.072406410.04951380.04292380.0721144.547430.0864963
1 EUR1.10371.4623520.196410.8669651.4564491.84171.74691

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 LRD0.05354 SEK
5 LRD0.26769 SEK
10 LRD0.53539 SEK
20 LRD1.07078 SEK
50 LRD2.67694 SEK
100 LRD5.35388 SEK
250 LRD13.38470 SEK
500 LRD26.76940 SEK
1000 LRD53.53880 SEK
2000 LRD107.07760 SEK
5000 LRD267.69400 SEK
10000 LRD535.38800 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Liberian Dollar
1 SEK18.67810 LRD
5 SEK93.39050 LRD
10 SEK186.78100 LRD
20 SEK373.56200 LRD
50 SEK933.90500 LRD
100 SEK1867.81000 LRD
250 SEK4669.52500 LRD
500 SEK9339.05000 LRD
1000 SEK18678.10000 LRD
2000 SEK37356.20000 LRD
5000 SEK93390.50000 LRD
10000 SEK186781.00000 LRD