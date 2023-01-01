10 Liberian dollars to Bahraini dinars

Convert LRD to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 lrd
0.020 bhd

1.00000 LRD = 0.00200 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 LRD0.00200 BHD
5 LRD0.01000 BHD
10 LRD0.02000 BHD
20 LRD0.04000 BHD
50 LRD0.10000 BHD
100 LRD0.20001 BHD
250 LRD0.50001 BHD
500 LRD1.00003 BHD
1000 LRD2.00006 BHD
2000 LRD4.00012 BHD
5000 LRD10.00030 BHD
10000 LRD20.00060 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Liberian Dollar
1 BHD499.98400 LRD
5 BHD2499.92000 LRD
10 BHD4999.84000 LRD
20 BHD9999.68000 LRD
50 BHD24999.20000 LRD
100 BHD49998.40000 LRD
250 BHD124996.00000 LRD
500 BHD249992.00000 LRD
1000 BHD499984.00000 LRD
2000 BHD999968.00000 LRD
5000 BHD2499920.00000 LRD
10000 BHD4999840.00000 LRD