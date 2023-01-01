amount-spellout.10000 Sri Lankan rupees to East Caribbean dollars

Convert LKR to XCD at the real exchange rate

10000 lkr
83.40 xcd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00834 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / East Caribbean Dollar
1 LKR0.00834 XCD
5 LKR0.04170 XCD
10 LKR0.08340 XCD
20 LKR0.16680 XCD
50 LKR0.41700 XCD
100 LKR0.83399 XCD
250 LKR2.08498 XCD
500 LKR4.16995 XCD
1000 LKR8.33990 XCD
2000 LKR16.67980 XCD
5000 LKR41.69950 XCD
10000 LKR83.39900 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 XCD119.90600 LKR
5 XCD599.53000 LKR
10 XCD1199.06000 LKR
20 XCD2398.12000 LKR
50 XCD5995.30000 LKR
100 XCD11990.60000 LKR
250 XCD29976.50000 LKR
500 XCD59953.00000 LKR
1000 XCD119906.00000 LKR
2000 XCD239812.00000 LKR
5000 XCD599530.00000 LKR
10000 XCD1199060.00000 LKR