2000 Sri Lankan rupees to US dollars

Convert LKR to USD at the real exchange rate

2000 lkr
6.18 usd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00309 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / US Dollar
1 LKR0.00309 USD
5 LKR0.01544 USD
10 LKR0.03089 USD
20 LKR0.06178 USD
50 LKR0.15444 USD
100 LKR0.30889 USD
250 LKR0.77221 USD
500 LKR1.54443 USD
1000 LKR3.08885 USD
2000 LKR6.17770 USD
5000 LKR15.44425 USD
10000 LKR30.88850 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 USD323.74500 LKR
5 USD1618.72500 LKR
10 USD3237.45000 LKR
20 USD6474.90000 LKR
50 USD16187.25000 LKR
100 USD32374.50000 LKR
250 USD80936.25000 LKR
500 USD161872.50000 LKR
1000 USD323745.00000 LKR
2000 USD647490.00000 LKR
5000 USD1618725.00000 LKR
10000 USD3237450.00000 LKR