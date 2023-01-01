2000 Sri Lankan rupees to Japanese yen

Convert LKR to JPY at the real exchange rate

2000 lkr
871 jpy

1.00000 LKR = 0.43562 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Japanese Yen
1 LKR0.43562 JPY
5 LKR2.17810 JPY
10 LKR4.35621 JPY
20 LKR8.71242 JPY
50 LKR21.78105 JPY
100 LKR43.56210 JPY
250 LKR108.90525 JPY
500 LKR217.81050 JPY
1000 LKR435.62100 JPY
2000 LKR871.24200 JPY
5000 LKR2178.10500 JPY
10000 LKR4356.21000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Sri Lankan Rupee
100 JPY229.55800 LKR
1000 JPY2295.58000 LKR
1500 JPY3443.37000 LKR
2000 JPY4591.16000 LKR
3000 JPY6886.74000 LKR
5000 JPY11477.90000 LKR
5400 JPY12396.13200 LKR
10000 JPY22955.80000 LKR
15000 JPY34433.70000 LKR
20000 JPY45911.60000 LKR
25000 JPY57389.50000 LKR
30000 JPY68867.40000 LKR