500 Sri Lankan rupees to Indian rupees

Convert LKR to INR at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
128.52 inr

1.00000 LKR = 0.25703 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Indian Rupee
1 LKR0.25703 INR
5 LKR1.28516 INR
10 LKR2.57031 INR
20 LKR5.14062 INR
50 LKR12.85155 INR
100 LKR25.70310 INR
250 LKR64.25775 INR
500 LKR128.51550 INR
1000 LKR257.03100 INR
2000 LKR514.06200 INR
5000 LKR1285.15500 INR
10000 LKR2570.31000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 INR3.89058 LKR
5 INR19.45290 LKR
10 INR38.90580 LKR
20 INR77.81160 LKR
50 INR194.52900 LKR
100 INR389.05800 LKR
250 INR972.64500 LKR
500 INR1945.29000 LKR
1000 INR3890.58000 LKR
2000 INR7781.16000 LKR
5000 INR19452.90000 LKR
10000 INR38905.80000 LKR