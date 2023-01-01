5 Sri Lankan rupees to Czech korunas

Convert LKR to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0,35 czk

1.00000 LKR = 0.06911 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Czech Republic Koruna
1 LKR0.06911 CZK
5 LKR0.34554 CZK
10 LKR0.69108 CZK
20 LKR1.38216 CZK
50 LKR3.45541 CZK
100 LKR6.91081 CZK
250 LKR17.27703 CZK
500 LKR34.55405 CZK
1000 LKR69.10810 CZK
2000 LKR138.21620 CZK
5000 LKR345.54050 CZK
10000 LKR691.08100 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 CZK14.47010 LKR
5 CZK72.35050 LKR
10 CZK144.70100 LKR
20 CZK289.40200 LKR
50 CZK723.50500 LKR
100 CZK1447.01000 LKR
250 CZK3617.52500 LKR
500 CZK7235.05000 LKR
1000 CZK14470.10000 LKR
2000 CZK28940.20000 LKR
5000 CZK72350.50000 LKR
10000 CZK144701.00000 LKR