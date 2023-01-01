5000 Sri Lankan rupees to Brazilian reais

Convert LKR to BRL at the real exchange rate

5000 lkr
75.02 brl

1.00000 LKR = 0.01500 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 LKR0.01500 BRL
5 LKR0.07502 BRL
10 LKR0.15003 BRL
20 LKR0.30007 BRL
50 LKR0.75017 BRL
100 LKR1.50033 BRL
250 LKR3.75083 BRL
500 LKR7.50165 BRL
1000 LKR15.00330 BRL
2000 LKR30.00660 BRL
5000 LKR75.01650 BRL
10000 LKR150.03300 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BRL66.65190 LKR
5 BRL333.25950 LKR
10 BRL666.51900 LKR
20 BRL1333.03800 LKR
50 BRL3332.59500 LKR
100 BRL6665.19000 LKR
250 BRL16662.97500 LKR
500 BRL33325.95000 LKR
1000 BRL66651.90000 LKR
2000 BRL133303.80000 LKR
5000 BRL333259.50000 LKR
10000 BRL666519.00000 LKR