1.00000 LKR = 0.29093 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Albanian Lek
1 LKR0.29093 ALL
5 LKR1.45467 ALL
10 LKR2.90934 ALL
20 LKR5.81868 ALL
50 LKR14.54670 ALL
100 LKR29.09340 ALL
250 LKR72.73350 ALL
500 LKR145.46700 ALL
1000 LKR290.93400 ALL
2000 LKR581.86800 ALL
5000 LKR1454.67000 ALL
10000 LKR2909.34000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ALL3.43721 LKR
5 ALL17.18605 LKR
10 ALL34.37210 LKR
20 ALL68.74420 LKR
50 ALL171.86050 LKR
100 ALL343.72100 LKR
250 ALL859.30250 LKR
500 ALL1718.60500 LKR
1000 ALL3437.21000 LKR
2000 ALL6874.42000 LKR
5000 ALL17186.05000 LKR
10000 ALL34372.10000 LKR