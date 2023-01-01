50 Lebanese pounds to Thai bahts

Convert LBP to THB at the real exchange rate

50 lbp
0.11 thb

1.00000 LBP = 0.00227 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Thai Baht
1 LBP0.00227 THB
5 LBP0.01136 THB
10 LBP0.02272 THB
20 LBP0.04543 THB
50 LBP0.11359 THB
100 LBP0.22717 THB
250 LBP0.56793 THB
500 LBP1.13585 THB
1000 LBP2.27170 THB
2000 LBP4.54340 THB
5000 LBP11.35850 THB
10000 LBP22.71700 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Lebanese Pound
1 THB440.19900 LBP
5 THB2200.99500 LBP
10 THB4401.99000 LBP
20 THB8803.98000 LBP
50 THB22009.95000 LBP
100 THB44019.90000 LBP
250 THB110049.75000 LBP
500 THB220099.50000 LBP
1000 THB440199.00000 LBP
2000 THB880398.00000 LBP
5000 THB2200995.00000 LBP
10000 THB4401990.00000 LBP