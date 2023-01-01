50 Laotian kips to Ugandan shillings

Convert LAK to UGX at the real exchange rate

50 lak
9 ugx

1.00000 LAK = 0.18380 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Laotian kips to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Ugandan Shilling
1 LAK0.18380 UGX
5 LAK0.91898 UGX
10 LAK1.83797 UGX
20 LAK3.67594 UGX
50 LAK9.18985 UGX
100 LAK18.37970 UGX
250 LAK45.94925 UGX
500 LAK91.89850 UGX
1000 LAK183.79700 UGX
2000 LAK367.59400 UGX
5000 LAK918.98500 UGX
10000 LAK1837.97000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 UGX5.44080 LAK
5 UGX27.20400 LAK
10 UGX54.40800 LAK
20 UGX108.81600 LAK
50 UGX272.04000 LAK
100 UGX544.08000 LAK
250 UGX1360.20000 LAK
500 UGX2720.40000 LAK
1000 UGX5440.80000 LAK
2000 UGX10881.60000 LAK
5000 UGX27204.00000 LAK
10000 UGX54408.00000 LAK