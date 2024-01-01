2,000 Ugandan shillings to Laotian kips

Convert UGX to LAK at the real exchange rate

2,000 ugx
11,643.30 lak

Ush1.000 UGX = ₭5.822 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 UGX5,82165 LAK
5 UGX29,10825 LAK
10 UGX58,21650 LAK
20 UGX116,43300 LAK
50 UGX291,08250 LAK
100 UGX582,16500 LAK
250 UGX1.455,41250 LAK
500 UGX2.910,82500 LAK
1000 UGX5.821,65000 LAK
2000 UGX11.643,30000 LAK
5000 UGX29.108,25000 LAK
10000 UGX58.216,50000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Ugandan Shilling
1 LAK0,17177 UGX
5 LAK0,85887 UGX
10 LAK1,71773 UGX
20 LAK3,43546 UGX
50 LAK8,58865 UGX
100 LAK17,17730 UGX
250 LAK42,94325 UGX
500 LAK85,88650 UGX
1000 LAK171,77300 UGX
2000 LAK343,54600 UGX
5000 LAK858,86500 UGX
10000 LAK1.717,73000 UGX