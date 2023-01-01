amount-spellout.1000 Laotian kips to Kenyan shillings

Convert LAK to KES at the real exchange rate

1.000 lak
8 kes

1.00000 LAK = 0.00759 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Laotian kips to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kenyan Shilling
1 LAK0.00759 KES
5 LAK0.03793 KES
10 LAK0.07585 KES
20 LAK0.15170 KES
50 LAK0.37925 KES
100 LAK0.75851 KES
250 LAK1.89627 KES
500 LAK3.79254 KES
1000 LAK7.58508 KES
2000 LAK15.17016 KES
5000 LAK37.92540 KES
10000 LAK75.85080 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 KES131.83800 LAK
5 KES659.19000 LAK
10 KES1318.38000 LAK
20 KES2636.76000 LAK
50 KES6591.90000 LAK
100 KES13183.80000 LAK
250 KES32959.50000 LAK
500 KES65919.00000 LAK
1000 KES131838.00000 LAK
2000 KES263676.00000 LAK
5000 KES659190.00000 LAK
10000 KES1318380.00000 LAK