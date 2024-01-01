50 Kenyan shillings to Laotian kips

Convert KES to LAK at the real exchange rate

50 kes
8,531.05 lak

Ksh1.000 KES = ₭170.6 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High171.3570171.3570
Low163.1570157.0590
Average168.2117163.5172
Change3.45%6.91%
View full history

1 KES to LAK stats

The performance of KES to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 171.3570 and a 30 day low of 163.1570. This means the 30 day average was 168.2117. The change for KES to LAK was 3.45.

The performance of KES to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 171.3570 and a 90 day low of 157.0590. This means the 90 day average was 163.5172. The change for KES to LAK was 6.91.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 KES170,62100 LAK
5 KES853,10500 LAK
10 KES1.706,21000 LAK
20 KES3.412,42000 LAK
50 KES8.531,05000 LAK
100 KES17.062,10000 LAK
250 KES42.655,25000 LAK
500 KES85.310,50000 LAK
1000 KES170.621,00000 LAK
2000 KES341.242,00000 LAK
5000 KES853.105,00000 LAK
10000 KES1.706.210,00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kenyan Shilling
1 LAK0,00586 KES
5 LAK0,02930 KES
10 LAK0,05861 KES
20 LAK0,11722 KES
50 LAK0,29305 KES
100 LAK0,58610 KES
250 LAK1,46524 KES
500 LAK2,93048 KES
1000 LAK5,86095 KES
2000 LAK11,72190 KES
5000 LAK29,30475 KES
10000 LAK58,60950 KES