5000 Laotian kips to Georgian laris

Convert LAK to GEL at the real exchange rate

5000 lak
0.65 gel

1.00000 LAK = 0.00013 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Georgian Lari
1 LAK0.00013 GEL
5 LAK0.00065 GEL
10 LAK0.00131 GEL
20 LAK0.00261 GEL
50 LAK0.00653 GEL
100 LAK0.01307 GEL
250 LAK0.03267 GEL
500 LAK0.06534 GEL
1000 LAK0.13067 GEL
2000 LAK0.26134 GEL
5000 LAK0.65336 GEL
10000 LAK1.30672 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Laotian Kip
1 GEL7652.73000 LAK
5 GEL38263.65000 LAK
10 GEL76527.30000 LAK
20 GEL153054.60000 LAK
50 GEL382636.50000 LAK
100 GEL765273.00000 LAK
250 GEL1913182.50000 LAK
500 GEL3826365.00000 LAK
1000 GEL7652730.00000 LAK
2000 GEL15305460.00000 LAK
5000 GEL38263650.00000 LAK
10000 GEL76527300.00000 LAK