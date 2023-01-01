500 Laotian kips to Fijian dollars

Convert LAK to FJD at the real exchange rate

500 lak
0.05 fjd

1.00000 LAK = 0.00011 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Fijian Dollar
1 LAK0.00011 FJD
5 LAK0.00053 FJD
10 LAK0.00107 FJD
20 LAK0.00213 FJD
50 LAK0.00534 FJD
100 LAK0.01067 FJD
250 LAK0.02668 FJD
500 LAK0.05336 FJD
1000 LAK0.10672 FJD
2000 LAK0.21344 FJD
5000 LAK0.53360 FJD
10000 LAK1.06721 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 FJD9370.19000 LAK
5 FJD46850.95000 LAK
10 FJD93701.90000 LAK
20 FJD187403.80000 LAK
50 FJD468509.50000 LAK
100 FJD937019.00000 LAK
250 FJD2342547.50000 LAK
500 FJD4685095.00000 LAK
1000 FJD9370190.00000 LAK
2000 FJD18740380.00000 LAK
5000 FJD46850950.00000 LAK
10000 FJD93701900.00000 LAK