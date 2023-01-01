5 Laotian kips to Bahraini dinars

Convert LAK to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 lak
0.000 bhd

1.00000 LAK = 0.00002 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Laotian kips to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bahraini Dinar
1 LAK0.00002 BHD
5 LAK0.00009 BHD
10 LAK0.00018 BHD
20 LAK0.00037 BHD
50 LAK0.00092 BHD
100 LAK0.00183 BHD
250 LAK0.00458 BHD
500 LAK0.00916 BHD
1000 LAK0.01833 BHD
2000 LAK0.03666 BHD
5000 LAK0.09165 BHD
10000 LAK0.18330 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Laotian Kip
1 BHD54556.50000 LAK
5 BHD272782.50000 LAK
10 BHD545565.00000 LAK
20 BHD1091130.00000 LAK
50 BHD2727825.00000 LAK
100 BHD5455650.00000 LAK
250 BHD13639125.00000 LAK
500 BHD27278250.00000 LAK
1000 BHD54556500.00000 LAK
2000 BHD109113000.00000 LAK
5000 BHD272782500.00000 LAK
10000 BHD545565000.00000 LAK