Cayman Islands dollar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 15.323,500 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.528% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 15.404,900 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 15.318,000 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.097% decrease in value.