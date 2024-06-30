Cayman Islands dollar to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 9,475 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 9,480 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 9,466 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.054% decrease in value.