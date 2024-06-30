Kuwaiti dinar to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Uzbekistan soms is currently 40.960,000 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.505% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 41.213,700 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 40.941,300 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.123% decrease in value.