Kuwaiti dinar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 22,092 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.009% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 22,143 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 22,083 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.163% increase in value.