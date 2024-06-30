Kuwaiti dinar to Nicaraguan córdobas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kuwaiti dinar to Nicaraguan córdobas history summary. This is the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) to Nicaraguan córdobas (NIO) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KWD and NIO historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Kuwaiti dinar to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 120,154 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.147% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 120,330 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 119,978 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.
