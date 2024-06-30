Kuwaiti dinar to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 53.378,800 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.433% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 53.670,500 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 53.373,500 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.366% increase in value.